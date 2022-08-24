Riverside home invasion leads to shootout; 1 suspect dead

A home invasion in Riverside ended in a deadly shootout Wednesday morning.

It happened around 2 a.m. at the Windemere apartment complex off Sycamore Canyon Boulevard.

Police say at least two men tried to break into an apartment, leading to a shootout between the suspects and the person who lives in the home.

One of those suspects was killed, but the resident is expected to be okay, according to police.

No other information was immediately available.