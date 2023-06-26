2 pedestrians struck and killed in Riverside; teen suspect detained

A 17-year-old driver accused of speeding in a 2011 GMC pick-up truck was detained after two pedestrians were struck and killed in Riverside late Sunday night, authorities said.

Riverside first responders were called to a crash involving two pedestrians on Van Buren Boulevard and Challen Avenue around 11:50 p.m. Police and fire personnel found two unresponsive men who were declared dead at the scene.

The preliminary investigation reveals the teen suspect was traveling southbound on Van Buren Blvd. at a high rate of speed when he lost control and hit the two victims.

The driver suspected of hitting them was detained. He sustained minor injuries in the collision and was taken to an area hospital.

Officials have not released the names of the victims or the suspect.

At this time, it’s unknown if drugs or alcohol were contributing factors.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Riverside PD Traffic Detective Ryan McHugh at 951-826-8720 or via email.

