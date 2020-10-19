Riverside County sheriff's sergeant dies while training with the K9 team

article

A Riverside County sheriff's sergeant died while on duty Sunday, authorities said.

"Last night our Department lost a man of God, husband, father, best friend, and deputy," Sheriff Chad Bianco wrote in a post on Facebook.

Sergeant Harry Cohen died after suffering what appeared to be a heart attack while training with the K9 team, Bianco said.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

"Harry spent many years on the team as a well respected handler, and currently supervised the team," wrote Bianco. "RIP Harry, you will be missed brother!!!"

The news came via the Riverside County Sheriff's Department Twitter account Sunday night. "We are saddened to announce the passing of one of our own. Tonight a K9 Sergeant suffered a medical emergency while on duty."

Advertisement

Additional details were not immediately available.