Riverside County Sheriff's lieutenant fatally shot by hunting partner

article

The Brief Riverside County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Nathan Thomas Kaas died Sunday, Oct. 12, following an accidental shooting in rural Idaho. Kaas joined the sheriff’s office in April 2000 as a deputy, and eventually earned the rank of Lieutenant over the Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team. It's unclear if charges will be filed against the family member that accidentally shot Kaas.



The Riverside County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of Lieutenant Nathan Kass, who was fatally shot while on a hunting trip in Idaho.

What we know:

Kaas, 48, was out hunting with a relative on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 12 near the Sheep Creek area in rural Clark County when the incident happened, local news outlet East Idaho News reports.

Clark County Sheriff Mark McClure told the outlet that Kaas was shot in the leg and died from blood loss before paramedics arrived at the scene.

What we don't know:

It's unclear if criminal charges will be filed in connection with the incident.

The family member who fatally shot Kaas was not identified.

The backstory:

Kaas joined the Riverside County Sheriff's Department in April 2000 as a Deputy and eventually earned the rank of Lieutenant over the Sheriff's Emergency Response Team, according to the sheriff's association.

Kaas is survived by his wife and three children.

What they're saying:

"His relationship, love and service to Jesus Christ, his church and community, emboldened his impact on the many walks of life he encountered," stated the association. "He will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and loyal friend."

"Nathan's character as a protector and mentor embodied the Service Above Self pride of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office. His relationship, love and service to Jesus Christ strengthened his impact on the many walks of life he encountered."

What you can do:

A fundraising page has been set up by the Riverside County Deputy Sheriff Relief Foundation for Kaas' memorial. To learn more, visit helpahero.com.