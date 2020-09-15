Riverside County closer to reopening more businesses

The operating phrase is “cautious optimism” when it comes to the latest COVID-19 numbers in the Inland Empire.

Riverside County’s numbers fell enough that if it maintains the trend for two weeks, it could reopen more businesses, like gyms and schools, in two weeks.

Riverside and San Bernardino counties do remain in the purple tier, but the metrics, specifically the infection rates for Riverside are below 7%, which according to County Health PIO Jose Arballo Jr, allows them to move into the red in two weeks if they can maintain the rates.

San Bernardino is also doing much better, after a difficult month in August, its numbers are also trending down.

In the red tier, things like gyms, nail salons, even movie theaters and worship locations can open indoor access, with limitations.

The big question is what the Labor Day numbers will be like.

It was not as crowded in beaches, it would seem, as July 4th weekend, but health officials are looking closely, and crossing their fingers.