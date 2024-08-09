Woman arrested 37 years after dumping newborn baby in trash

article

Police in Riverside arrested a woman for the 1987 death of her newborn baby.

Thirty-seven years ago, on October 13, 1987, a newborn baby was found dead inside a dumpster behind a business in the 5400 block of La Sierra Avenue.

Her death was ruled a homicide by the Riverside County Coroner’s Office.

Detectives worked on the case, but all leads were exhausted, and a suspect was not identified.

In 2020, the case was reopened and through DNA detectives were able to identify the baby's mother as 55-year-old Melissa Jean Allen Avila.

In a statement, police said Avila was 19-years-old at the time of the baby’s death and believe the baby's father had no connection to her murder.

With assistance from the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force, Avila was located in Shelby, North Carolina and arrested for murder.

On August 5, she was extradited back to Riverside County to face prosecution. She is currently being held at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility on $1,100,000 bail.

"Thanks to the persistent efforts of our investigators and partners, this victim now has an identity, bringing resolution to the case," stated Riverside Police Chief Larry Gonzalez. "We will remain dedicated to seeking justice for homicide victims and ensuring their families find closure."

Police want to remind people that California has a "Safe Arms for Newborns" law which allows a parent or legal guardian to confidentially surrender a newborn, three-days-old or younger, to any hospital emergency room or fire station. If the baby has not been abused or neglected, the person may surrender it without fear of arrest or prosecution for child abandonment.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Homicide Cold Case Unit at (951) 320-8000 or HomicideColdCase@RiversideCA.gov.