Rising Crime: Gov. Newsom to meet with state, local law enforcement officials

Gov. Gavin Newsom returns to Southern California Wednesday to meet with state and local enforcement officials to discuss the rising crime rate across the Golden State.

Despite last week's news conference where San Francisco's mayor and police chief said crime was down in some areas and that viral shoplifting videos don't always paint the full picture, Newsom will be addressing his own efforts to reduce retail theft in California's communities.

Last week, a confrontation with shoplifters turned deadly for a Rite Aid employee in Glassell Park. Miguel Penaloza, 36, was shot and killed during what was supposed to be his last shift before starting a new job.

Police continue to look for the two men captured on video grabbing two cases of beer and trying to leave without paying when Penaloza tried to stop them.

Across the state, there has been a sharp rise in shoplifting.

A witness took a cell phone video of two suspects with over $950 worth of items walking out of a TJ Maxx in Granada Hills without paying last week as shoppers watched in disbelief.

In San Francisco, nearly 30 uniformed SFPD officers are strategically stationed at popular tourist spots to deter thefts, like car break-ins.

In Union Square, foot patrols have increased from two officers to six after the high-profile theft of handbags at the high-end store Neiman Marcus earlier this month.

Crimes like car robberies, aggravated assaults and car break-ins are trending back upwards to pre-pandemic levels, but the rates are still below where they were in 2019, according to San Francisco's mid-year crime report.

Some Californians are blaming Prop 47 which lowered certain sentences for non-violent crimes, like shoplifting.

