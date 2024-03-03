Richard Lewis’ wife shares appreciation for ‘loving tributes’ from fans

Richard Lewis’ wife, Joyce Lapinsky, shared her appreciation for the outpouring of love following her husband’s death.

On Thursday on Lewis’ official X (formerly Twitter) page, Lapinsky wrote, "This is Joyce, Richard’s wife. Thank you for your loving tributes. He would be beyond thrilled and so touched, as am I."

She continued, "In response to the many queries , I know Richard would appreciate donations in his memory to the Los Angeles-based charity comedygivesback.com or the charity of your choice."

Comedy Gives Back is a nonprofit that helps provide a "safety net for the comedy community by providing financial crisis relief, mental health and chemical dependency treatment sponsorship and continued community support."

The "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star was open about his past struggles with addiction. He sought treatment in 1994 and remained sober until his death.

According to his publicist, Jeff Abraham of Jonas Public Relations, Lewis died peacefully at his home in Los Angeles on Tuesday night after suffering a heart attack.

Abraham stated, "His wife, Joyce Lapinsky, thanks everyone for all the love, friendship and support and asks for privacy at this time."

Lewis and Lapinsky met in 1998, but didn’t marry her until 2005, when he was 57.

Richard Lewis (L) and Joyce Lapinsky. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

"I was really needy," he told The Washington Post in 2020, explaining the delay in marriage. "It was all about the road, and I came first."

Lewis praised Lapinsky in a 2020 interview with the Chicago Tribune discussing his pain and surgical issues at the time, saying, "I’m so lucky. I’m so riddled with gratitude that I have a wife who’s doing everything for me, except the rehab.

"When I get down, I think it could be a lot worse, really."

In April 2023, Lewis announced he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, and would be retiring from stand up.

Just before his announcement, he happened to have shared a sweet tribute to his wife on social media.

"I had some great girlfriends so far on 12 seasons of #curb that LD [Larry David] ruined for me, but in real life, my wife, Joyce, has been my dream come true for 25 years," he wrote after joking about his fictional girlfriends on the show.

Larry David praised his "Curb Your Enthusiasm" co-star and longtime friend after the news of Lewis' death.

"Richard and I were born three days apart in the same hospital and for most of my life he’s been like a brother to me," the "Seinfeld" co-creator said. "He had that rare combination of being the funniest person and also the sweetest. But today he made me sob, and for that I’ll never forgive him."

