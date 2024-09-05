Rich Homie Quan: News of rapper’s sudden death spreading on social media

article

Rich Homie Quan, the rapper who exploded on the music charts in the 2010s following singles such as "Lifestyle" and "Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh)" has reportedly passed away at the age of 34.

A representative with the Fulton County morgue and his family confirmed the news to TMZ and said the rapper, born Dequantes Devontay Lamar, died at his Atlanta home on Thursday.

In 2014, Lamar was nominated as Best New Artist at the BET Awards and the following year, he was nominated in the Best Club Banger and People's Champ Award categories. He was also nominated for iHeartRadio Music Awards' Hip Hop Song of the Year in 2016.

The news of his death was first reported by Daily Loud in a tweet on X and a short time later, fans and other hip-hop artists began reacting to the alleged news on social media.

"Rest in Peace my brother Rich Homie Quen. I love you for life," singer Jacquees wrote on X.

The rapper last posted to Instagram just three days ago with the caption "Vision clear even through the BS." The post is now flooded with comments from fans sending their condolences, such as "Rest in Power King."

Before entering the music scene, Lamar aspired to play professional baseball while at Atlanta's Ronald McNair Sr. High School. He briefly attended Fort Valley State University before he reportedly dropped out for financial reasons.

The circumstances surrounding his reported death remain unknown, with some outlets reporting he died of an overdose.

FOX 5 Atlanta's Joyce Lupiani contributed to this report.