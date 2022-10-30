Rialto man arrested for allegedly shooting roommate with stolen gun

A man in Rialto has been arrested after he allegedly shot his roommate during an argument, according to San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputies.

Deputies responded to a home in the 6000 block of N. Riverside Avenue in unincorporated Rialto around 2 a.m. Sunday, after a man called 911 saying he'd been shot. When officials arrived they found the man in a neighbor's driveway with a gunshot wound to his torso. He told deputies that his roommate, 62-year-old Ross Baker had shot him during an argument.

After learning that Baker could still potentially be armed, first responders escorted the victim away from the house and secured the scene. Deputies said Baker came out shortly after that and was arrested without incident. The victim was treated at the hospital for his injuries and was later released.

SUGGESTED: 22-year-old Rialto man shot dead in Pasadena

Upon searching the home, deputies found a gun stolen from Ontario, believed to have been used in the shooting. Deputies also found over a pound of methamphetamine, around $37,000 in cash, and the bullet that had shot the victim.

Baker was arrested and booked into the West Valley Detention Center. He faces multiple felony charges including attempted murder, possession of a stolen firearm, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Deputies are still investigating the shooting, and asked anyone with information to contact the Fontana Station at 909-356-6767.