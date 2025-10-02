'Real Housewives' star Sonja Morgan brings 'Sonja In Your City' to Orange County

The Brief Former "Real Housewives of New York" star Sonja Morgan is bringing her nationwide tour to Orange County. You can catch "Sonja In Your City" at the Brea Improv on Sunday, Oct. 5. Morgan says the original cast members of the show stay in touch.



"Just like New York City, Sonja Morgan never goes out of style," and this weekend, she's bringing her nationwide tour to Orange County.

What we know:

Sonja, also known as "Sonia with a j," stopped by Good Day LA on Wednesday to talk about "Sonja in Your City." She'll headline what she describes as "cabarlesque" show, a combination of cabaret and soft burlesque, on Sunday, Oct. 5 at the Brea Improv.

"The cabarlesque is all about taking the move slow, which, for me, I just want to get to it….you have to slow it down and give it a slower roll, making people laugh," she told Good Day LA's Amanda Salas.

The tour kicked off over the summer in Patchogue, New York. In addition to Brea, some upcoming tour stops include Las Vegas, Cincinnati, and Washington D.C.

What they're saying:

While the New York franchise was rebooted with a completely new cast, Morgan said she stays in touch with all her fellow original cast members.

"We just had a lunch, all of us OGs in Sag Harbor. Oh my gosh, the girls are so busy. Everyone is moving at the speed of sound…this is very unexpected that our world is staying so tight. So, I wouldn't be surprised if you see a show come out with those OGs," she said.

The backstory:

Morgan joined the "Real Housewives of New York City" in its third season as a full-time cast member.