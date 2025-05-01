Lanai Dees: Reward offered in murder of 21-year-old shot while driving in South LA

article

The family of Lanai Dees, who was fatally shot while driving in South Los Angeles, continues to seek answers in the 21-year-old's death.

What we know:

On Nov. 17, 2024 at around 12:40 a.m., Dees was shot while driving westbound in the south alley of Century Boulevard, west of South Wilton Place in Los Angeles.

After being struck by gunfire, she crashed into a concrete staircase and died from her injuries at the scene.

The suspects fled the scene.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to their arrest and conviction.

What we don't know:

Descriptions of the suspects or vehicle were not released.

The motive is unclear.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call "Crime Stoppers" by calling (800) 222-TIPS (8477).