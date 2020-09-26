Rev. Cecil Chip Murray celebrates 91st bdy

article

"Happy birthday to ya, happy birthday!" It was a small group but a powerful moment as we sang happy birthday to Reverand Cecil L. (Chip) Murray of First AME church. The reverend was honored in celebration of his 91st birthday.

The beauty of working in LA news is the chance to meet true icons. Reverend Cecil L. (Chip) Murray of First AME church is among them.

Murray sat in a gold throne like chair in the front yard of his home and was celebrated in a drive-by celebration due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Supporters, friends, and fellow clergy were joined by an LAFD fire truck, LAPD officers, and a member of the LA County Sheriff's department.

Reverend Murray was senior pastor of First AME for 27 years helping to bring peace after the '92 riots. He was overheard saying to one law enforcement officer "we'll get through this."

He was asked "what's the secret to life? His answer "God first."

It was such an honor to see this wonderful man during such tumultous times. He is a humble servant and Los Angeles is grateful to have him!