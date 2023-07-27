FBI serves search warrant in Reseda, connected to 'ongoing investigation'

article

Authorities on Thursday served a federal search warrant in Reseda, and explosives experts were sent to the scene.

The warrant was served Thursday morning in connection with "an ongoing investigation," said Laura Eimiller of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Authorities served a federal search warrant in the area of White Oak Avenue and Saticoy Street in Reseda. (FOX 11)

"During the execution of a federal search warrant this morning in the vicinity of White Oak Avenue and Saticoy Street in Los Angeles, agents discovered items of concern to include possible explosive-making material," Eimiller said in a statement early Thursday afternoon.

"The area will be closed to traffic as a precaution while bomb technicians and investigators determine whether the items pose a threat to public safety," Eimiller said.

Video from SkyFOX showed FBI agents gathering evidence as they executed the search.

"The FBI is working with the Los Angeles Police Department and the DEA," Eimiller said. "This is a fluid situation and updates will be provided regularly."

CNS contributed to this report.