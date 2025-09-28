Nursing student robbed of life savings in violent Reseda car wash theft

The Brief A woman was robbed of her life savings after thieves stole thousands from her while at a car wash. Anahita said she had just withdrawn money from a nearby bank and police believe the suspects might have followed her.



A nursing student was robbed of her life savings in a brazen daylight theft at a Reseda car wash, and the whole thing was captured on surveillance video.

What we know:

The victim, who asked to be identified only as Anahita, was vacuuming and cleaning her car on Thursday when a white Jeep pulled alongside her.

While she worked, a man darted into her car and snatched her purse. Minutes later, the suspect returned, rifled through the glove compartment and stole her wallet, which contained cash, credit cards, and her driver’s license.

The video shows Anahita trying to stop the robber, but he shoved her to the ground before speeding away. She was left with bruises and scrapes.

The second-year nursing school student had withdrawn $4,000 from a nearby bank shortly before the incident. She said she worked incredibly hard for that money, which she had saved to help bring her parents from Iran to the United States.

In addition to her studies, Anahita works full time as a caregiver. She said the theft devastated not only her financial plans but also her sense of safety and trust.

A friend has since created a GoFundMe page to support her Fundraiser by Anahita Aldana : Help Anahita Recover from a Violent Robbery.

Los Angeles police said the Jeep used in the crime was stolen and believe the suspects may have followed Anahita from the bank. As of Saturday, no arrests had been made.