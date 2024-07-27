Redondo Beach to crack down on parking restrictions during street sweeping

City officials in Redondo Beach have announced a new crackdown on street sweeping violations.

According to the city announcement, "effective immediately, street sweeping will now be enforced during all prohibited hours." The flyer added, "the courtesy of no enforcement after the sweeper passes by is hereby discontinued."

"We already have a lot of fees," said Sarah Arevalo, a Redondo Beach resident. "Being afraid of more tickets is not necessarily a good thing."

The new enforcement ends what had been a recent unspoken tradition in the area, where drivers would park during prohibited parking hours if a sweeper had already passed.

"A bunch of parents and I [would be like], ‘Did the street sweeper come? Are we free to park here,’" said Jessica Smith. "Because all the parking [in the area] was taken."

Smith doesn’t believe the new enforcement is necessary.

"It just seems like a huge money grab," said Smith. "It’s really inconsiderate to all the families who live here. If there’s a clear pass and someone comes after [the sweeper goes through] and parks, then [they’re] just doing it to be jerks and get more money out of people."

Redondo Beach District 4 Councilman Zein Obagi Jr. posted a video on Instagram Friday morning of a street sweeper on Rockefeller Lane and several cars with citations. In his video, Obagi wrote, "Non-compliance with street sweeping laws is out of control in North Redondo Beach."

"Come on California, let’s get some structure and rules," said a Redondo Beach resident who supports the new enforcement. "Not everybody is sitting there able to watch the sweeper to go. I think if it says don’t park 11-2, you don’t park 11-2. It’s not that hard."

Redondo Beach police said the change comes after, "an increase in resident complaints of non-compliance with street sweeping hours."

FOX 11 noticed several cars ticketed Friday in Redondo Beach with fines listed at $53.