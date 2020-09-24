Recall Alert: 250,000 saws sold at Lowes might not turn off

article

Have you bought a Kobalt saw at Lowe's? If so, you might want to check it because it might not turn off.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, a recall was issued Wednesday for about 250,000 Kobalt Cordless Electric Chainsaws sold exclusively at Lowe’s.

According to the recall, the saws can remain in the on position, posing a laceration hazard to consumers.

Hongkong Sun Rise Trading, the company that distributes the chainsaw, said they’ve already received over 100 reports of the switch contacts welding causing the chainsaw to remain in the ‘on’ position. However, no injuries have been reported.

The chainsaws were sold by Lowe’s Stores nationwide and online at Lowes.com from January 2014 through March 2020 for about $200.

The pole saws were sold exclusively by Lowe's from January 2017 through February 2019. Date codes from 01/01/17 to 02/28/19 are included in the recall.

Kobalt cordless electric pole saw (Source: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Here's a list of the recalled items:

- Kobalt 49v 2.5AH Pole Saw - Item number 796791

- Kobalt 40v Pole Saw Bare Tool - Item number 1083769

- 40v Pole Hedge Saw Combo Kit - Item number 970801

- SOS Kobalt 40v Pole Saw - Item number 812419

- SOS Kobalt 40v Pole Saw Tool Only - Item number 812424- - Kobalt 40-volt Lithium-Ion 12-in Cordless Electric Chainsaw (Battery Included) - Model Number KCS 120-07 - UPC 84182102474-1

- Kobalt 40-volt Lithium-Ion 12-in Cordless Electric Chainsaw (Battery Not Included) Model Number KCS 120 - UPC 84182101749-1

If you have one of the recalled items, you’re urged to stop using the item and contact Hongkong Sun Rise Trading toll-free at 855-378-8826 Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET, Friday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, or online at www.greenworkstools.com and click on “Important Safety Notice” for more information.

