Rebecca Grossman, accused in DUI crash that killed two boys, testifies in court

In September of 2020, two little boys died after a suspected DUI driver struck them while crossing the street with their family in Westlake Village.

Today, that suspected driver, 58-year-old Rebecca Grossman, attended the third day of her preliminary hearing.

The preliminary hearing will determine if there is enough evidence to send her case to trial.

The two brothers, ages 9 and 11, were killed while crossing Triunfo Canyon Road at Saddle Mountain Drive. One boy was on a razor scooter and the other was on roller blades.

The two kids were killed right in front of their parents. Grossman was arrested about half a mile from the scene.

In court today, Grossman’s attorney played for the judge a video from deputies on the scene that showed Grossman asking about the children. However, previously a CHP officer testified that when he found Grossman after the crash she didn’t seem to know children had been hit.

RELATED: Brothers killed in Westlake Village crash; co-founder of prominent burn center arrested

In the video you can hear her say "I was driving and all of a sudden my airbag went off. Someone needs to tell me about those children, I’m told children were involved."

The video was used by the defense to show that their client was not impaired or drunk, but at the time of the crash, she blew a .075 and .076 on the breathalyzer.

In court, CHP and LA sheriff's deputies testified she hit a high speed of 81 mph. Her vehicle was going 70 mph when she went through the crosswalk and struck Mark and Jacob Iskander.

"The killing of my sons were indirect consequences of those extremely reckless actions that basically used the car as a weapon. I don’t see a difference between that and shooting a gun randomly", said the victim’s father Karim Iskander.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Mark and Jacob’s father was in court but his wife was not. Nancy Iskander tearfully testified the first day of the preliminary hearing about seeing her two sons after the crash.

Advertisement

Grossman is the co-founder of the Grossman Burn Foundation. Her husband is a prominent burn specialist and plastic surgeon. They are both well known throughout the community. She faces two counts of murder as well as other counts.

