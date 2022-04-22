Raymond Spencer, suspected DC shooter, found dead in apartment, police say

Authorities say the 23-year-old Fairfax, Virginia man suspected of shooting four people –including a 12-year-old girl -- is dead.

The Metropolitan Police Department reported Raymond Spencer took his own life in a fifth-floor bathroom in an apartment building located on the 2900 block of Van Ness St.

D.C. police said they received a call about the shooting around 3:30 p.m. on Friday along the 2900 block of Van Ness Street, NW near the Edmund Burke School.

Northwest DC shooting: Active shooter leaves 3 injured; suspect at large

Witnesses told FOX 5 they heard what sounded like 100 gunshots. Police swarmed the scene evacuating residents from local apartment buildings, and combing the area for suspects.

During an afternoon press conference, MPD confirmed that two of the adult victims are in "critical but stable condition," and the girl is in stable condition.