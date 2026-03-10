article

The Brief Certain raw oyster and clam products were recalled because of possible norovirus contamination. The Food and Drug Administration said these oysters and clams were distributed in multiple states, including California and Arizona. Symptoms of norovirus include nausea and stomach pain, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



A recall was issued for clams and raw oyster products distributed in nine states related to concerns that the foods might be contaminated with norovirus , a very contagious virus sometimes referred to as the "stomach flu" or the "stomach bug."

In a March 9 recall notice, Food and Drug Administration officials stated that the impacted products involve certain raw oysters harvested by Drayton Harbor Oyster Company and Manila clams harvested by Lummi Indian Business Council, harvested between February 13 and March 3, 2026 in Drayton Harbor, Washington.

RELATED: Millions of pounds of frozen food products recalled due to possible glass contamination

The FDA is advising restaurants and retailers not to serve or sell the recalled oysters or Manila clams, and throw these items away.

Where were the recalled clams and oysters distributed?

Why you should care: The affected clams and raw oysters were distributed to restaurants and food retailers in nine states:

Arizona

California

Florida

Georgia

Illinois

Nevada

New York

Oregon

Washington

What are the symptoms of norovirus?

Dig deeper: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noted that individuals of all ages can get infected and sick with norovirus.

Common symptoms of norovirus are diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, and stomach pain. The agency added that other symptoms include fever, headache, and body aches. An individual typically develops symptoms 12 to 48 hours after being exposed to norovirus, and most people with norovirus illness get better within 1 to 3 days.

If I contracted norovirus from the recalled clams and oysters, what should I do?

What you can do: The Food and Drug Administration is advising anyone who has symptoms of norovirus infection should call their local health care provider to report their symptoms and receive treatment. Additionally, the agency is also urging consumers not to eat the recalled clams and oysters.

Food and Drug Administration officials are awaiting further information on distribution of the oysters and Manila clams harvested and will continue to monitor the investigation.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by a Food and Drug Administration recall notice. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



