Rare wolverine sighting in Yosemite National Park

The Department of Fish and Wildlife is currently monitoring a rare sighting of a wolverine in California.

The sighting occurred last month in Yosemite National Park, as captured in a photograph. Two additional sightings have been reported in the Inyo National Forest.

This marks only the second documented wolverine sighting in the wild in California over the past 100 years. Wolverines are typically found in colder climates with limited human presence, such as Alaska and Canada.

The Department of Fish and Wildlife is closely monitoring these sightings to gather more information about the wolverine's presence in the state. The agency aims to better understand the species' behavior, movements, and habitat preferences in order to support conservation efforts.