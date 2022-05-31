Rapper DJ Quik's son charged with murder in Downey shooting

The son of Rapper DJ Quik has been charged with the murder of a man in Downey last week, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Tuesday.

David Marvin Blake, 27, was charged with one count of murder in the death of 33-year-old Julio Cardoza. He also faces an allegation of personal use of a firearm, the DA's office said.

The fatal shooting happened May 25 in the 13200 block of Carfax Avenue.

According to authorities, Cardoza was fighting with another man when Blake, who was in a nearby car, allegedly shot and killed Cardoza and drove away.

He was arrested the next day.

Advertisement

The investigation is ongoing.