LA's iconic Randy's Donuts opens first location in the San Fernando Valley

The iconic Randy’s Donuts opened its first location in the San Fernando Valley Wednesday.

The sweet treats can be found in Burbank located at 3007 North Hollywood Way and to celebrate its grand opening, everyone who comes in Wednesday gets a free glazed donut.

Randy’s Donuts flagship location in Inglewood has been featured in several movies and films including "Californication" and "Iron Man 2." The legendary donuts can also be found in El Segundo, Downey, Pasadena, Torrance, Santa Ana, Costa Mesa, Santa Monica, and Bakersfield.

This summer, new locations are set to open in Orange County and Riverside.

Locations can even be found across the globe, with eateries in South Korea and Saudi Arabia. The worldwide expansion will continue with locations coming to the Philippines, San Diego, Las Vegas, and Paris.

