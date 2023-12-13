Rain enters Southern California forecast: Here's when

A change in the weather is coming soon as the Christmas holiday is just around the corner.

While we're seeing dry weather, warming temperatures, and gusty winds this week, get ready for a change beginning as early as this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

On Sunday, areas of southwest California may see some rain, with rain chances continuing on through Christmas Day.

There won't be a lot, though. Current models show a 50% chance for 1-3 inches, 20% chance for 3-6 inches, and a 20% chance for under an inch of rain. There's also a 10% chance for no rain.

Areas north of Pt. Conception will have the best chances for rain, according to forecasters.

For the latest weather updates, visit foxla.com/weather.