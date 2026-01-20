Rachel McAdams to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

article

The Brief Rachel McAdams will be honored with the 2,833rd star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 20. The Oscar-nominated actress will be joined by guest speakers Sam Raimi and Domhnall Gleeson during the ceremony at 6922 Hollywood Boulevard. The event precedes her new film "Send Help," a collaboration with director Sam Raimi set for release by Disney on January 30.



Academy Award-nominated actress Rachel McAdams is set to be celebrated on Tuesday with the 2,833rd star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

What we know:

The ceremony, honoring McAdams' contributions to the Motion Picture industry, will take place at 6922 Hollywood Boulevard at 11:30 a.m.

The star is the 2,833rd since the completion of the Walk of Fame in 1961 with the initial 1,558 stars.

Joining emcee Jenelle Reilly ("Variety" deputy awards and features editor) for the event will be filmmaker Sam Raimi and actor Domhnall Gleeson.

The backstory:

Born in London, Ontario, and raised in St. Thomas, Rachel McAdams was active in theater from a young age before earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts from York University in 2001.

She made her professional debut that same year in the pilot "Shotgun Love Dolls" and the film "My Name is Tanino," followed by her 2002 Hollywood debut in "The Hot Chick."

McAdams rose to international fame in 2004 with iconic roles in "Mean Girls" and "The Notebook." Her versatile career includes the 2016 Oscar-nominated performance in "Spotlight," a leading role in HBO's "True Detective," and her 2024 Broadway debut in "Mary Jane," which earned her a Tony Award nomination.

What they're saying:

"The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is proud to welcome actress Rachel McAdams to the Hollywood Walk of Fame," stated Ana Martinez, Walk of Fame producer.

"From her breakout performances in Mean Girls and The Notebook to her Oscar-nominated turn in Spotlight, Rachel McAdams has built a remarkable career defined by range, depth, and enduring impact on audiences around the world. Her transformative performances have established her as one of Hollywood's most sought-after and respected actors," added Martinez.

What's next:

The honor comes just ahead of the Jan. 30 release of her latest project, "Send Help," directed by Sam Raimi and co-starring Dylan O’Brien. In the psychological thriller, McAdams portrays an overlooked and undervalued employee who, with her dismissive, arrogant new boss (O'Brien) are the only survivors of a plane crash on a deserted island.

Additionally, McAdams is slated to begin production on an upcoming AI thriller directed by Joseph Gordon-Levitt for Netflix.