Rabid bat found in Orange County

Authorities confirmed a bat in Fountain Valley has tested positive for rabies.

According to officials, the bat was found in a parking lot at pickleball court 1 at the Fountain Valley Tennis Center on Wednesday, Sept. 14 around 10:30 a.m.

Anyone who may have had physical contact with this bat or saw someone else in contact with the bat is urged to contact the HCA Health Care Agency Communicable Disease Control Division at 714-834-8180.

The rabies virus is found in an animal’s saliva and is transmitted to people by a bite from a rabid animal. Although very rare, contamination of the eyes, mouth or an open wound by the saliva of a rabid animal can also transmit rabies. Most cases of human rabies in the United States in recent years have resulted from bat strains of rabies

The HCA and OC Animal Care recommend the following actions to minimize the risk of rabies:

Avoid all contact with wild animals.

Vaccinate all cats and dogs against rabies.

Do not sleep with open unscreened windows or doors.

If bats are seen inside the house or other structure, close off the area and contact animal control. Once the bat(s) have been removed, close off any areas allowing entrance into the house.

Do not leave pet food outside where it will attract wild animals.

Immediately wash all animal bites with soap and water, being sure to flush the wound well, then contact your doctor.

Report all animal bites to OC Animal Care.

Report stray animals to OC Animal Care.Potential exposure to a bat or other wild animal should be reported to the HCA Communicable Disease Control Division at (714) 834-8180

To report a bat in your home, an animal bite, or a stray animal, contact OC Animal Care at (714) 935-6848.

