Pursuit suspect crashes into Baldwin Park auto repair shop

A very short, high-speed pursuit came to a destructive ending in Baldwin Park.

According to the California Highway Patrol, officers attempted to pull over the red car for speeding on the 10 Freeway.

The suspect attempted to exit at Frazier Street but lost control and crashed into multiple vehicles inside an auto repair shop.

He was not seriously injured as CHP officers took him into custody, officials said.

No further information was immediately available.