Pursuit suspect in custody after standoff in LA Costco parking lot

A suspect who allegedly made criminal threats and then led officers on a police chase is in custody after an hours-long standoff with authorities in the parking lot of Costco in Atwater Village.

What we know:

The short chase began about 11 a.m. in the 800 block of Academy Road, not long after officers received reports of possible criminal threats, police said.

The suspect, who was driving a small shuttle van with writing on the hood, eventually parked in a stall in the Costco parkiong located in tihe 2900 block of Los Feliz Boulevard.

SkyFOX video over the scene showed police staying a safe distance while communicating with the suspect, who was at the doorway of the bus.

Around 1:30 p.m., the suspect surrendered and a bomb squad was called in to ensure the bus was safe.

Authorities said the suspect appeared to be having a mental health crisis and surrendered after he was coaxed by a mental health evaluation unit and crisis negotiators.

The suspect vehicle was towed away from the scene.

What we don't know:

It's unclear who the shuttle van belongs to and how the suspect got a hold of the vehicle.

If you or someone you know is in need of mental health support, call or text 988. Call 800-854-7771 for crisis response teams in the field or mental health resources through the 24/7 LACDMH help line.