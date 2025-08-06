Annual conference explores the future of psychedelics

The Brief Psychedelic Science 2025 was recently held in Denver, Colorado. The Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies has hosted the event since 2010. The organization does research into psychedelics, especially their use for the treatment of depression and other medical conditions.



FOX 11 joined the more than 8,000 people that traveled to Denver, Colorado, for Psychedelic Science 2025. The Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS) began hosting the event in 2010.

What we know:

MAPS is the leading organization behind research into and legalization of psychedelics, especially their use for the treatment of depression and other medical conditions.

Since Colorado has recently decriminalized the use of several hallucinogenic compounds, including psilocybin, we decided to check out how people are using magic mushrooms in the city.

We also caught up with Southern California companies that are using psychedelics, like ibogaine and ketamine, to treat conditions like PTSD and depression.

Dig deeper:

The psychedelic ecosystem has exploded in the last few years, with millions of dollars invested into the research and development of products.

Considering that, other than ketamine, the use of psychedelics is not legal in the United States, is there a future for their legalization in California?

The conference itself featured comprehensive programs, with sessions ranging from clinical to cultural to political.

More information about the organization and the conference by tapping or clicking here.