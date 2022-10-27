Expand / Collapse search

Pro pumpkin carver has incredible story of overcoming the odds

By
Published 
Hollywood
FOX 11

Master pumpkin carving

Meet the man behind these mad skills, master carver Arthur Romeo.

LOS ANGELES - One of the best Halloween traditions is carving a pumpkin. 

Meet the man behind these mad skills, master carver Arthur Romeo. 

Image 1 of 11

 

However, it's the backstory of Romeo that is so moving. He grew up in foster care.

Master pumpkin carving: Part 2

Romeo shared his talent creating a pumpkin with the faces of FOX 11's Christine Devine and Elex Michaelson.

Romeo shared his talent creating a pumpkin with my image and one of my co-anchor Elex Michaelson.

Note the ones he did of Kobe, Elvis, Marilyn Monroe, and Ruth Bader Ginsburg. 

Master pumpkin carving: Part 3

Master pumpkin carver Arthur Romeo has done carving projects for stars like George Clooney's Casamigos brand and for Netflix.

He's done carving projects for stars like George Clooney's Casamigos brand and for Netflix.