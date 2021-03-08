Private 'UTLA FB' group warns teachers to not post vacation pics amid union's push for safe return to class

article

A screenshot obtained by FOX 11 shows UTLA teachers being warned to not share spring break vacation photos to social media as the union continues to push for a safe return to in-person classes.

The screenshot appears to be from a private Facebook group titled, "UTLA FB GROUP- Members Only," and it has about 5,700 members. In one of the posts from the private group, teachers from the union are being asked to not share vacation photos or show that they're traveling outside of the country.

The post, obtained by FOX 11's Bill Melugin, reads:

"Friendly reminder: If you are planning any trips for Spring Break, please keep that off of Social Media. It is hard to argue that it is unsafe for in-person instruction, if parents and the public see vacation photos and international travel."

The warning between the group members come just days after UTLA voted to not send teachers back to in-person learning unless the union's shortlist of demands is met by the district.

UTLA President Cecily Myart-Cruz said last that more than 90% of the nearly 25,000 union teachers being polled voted "YES" on rejecting the return of in-person learning.

The ballot obtained by FOX 11 earlier in the month read like this:

A YES vote means you agree with UTLA’s leadership and will join your union brothers, sisters and siblings in organizing to resist a forced return to school sites until the three conditions for safety mentioned above have been met.

A NO vote means you are willing to physically return to your school or place of work under unsafe conditions even if the infection rates are still in the Purple Tier without vaccinations, and without all of the safety conditions in place such as ppe, physical distancing, ventilation or daily cleaning.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: UTLA rejects sending teachers back to in-person learning unless union's demands are met

Friday’s announcement comes as UTLA members issued a following shortlist of demands to ensure a safe return to classrooms:

LA County must be out of the purple tier

Staff must be fully vaccinated or access to the doses

Safety conditions must be in place, which includes PPE, social distancing, ventilation and daily cleaning.

FOX 11 reached out to UTLA for comment and the union issued the following statement:

"We have a diverse membership and they are able to post their views on personal Facebook pages and in this Facebook group - however UTLA does not monitor nor is responsible for the content. We do not want to discourage a robust dialogue for members in the public square of opinion."

