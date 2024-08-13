Preliminary 4.4-magnitude earthquake reported near Las Vegas

A preliminary 4.4-magnitude earthquake hit the Las Vegas area, followed by at least one aftershock.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the first earthquake happened around 8:06 p.m. Tuesday with a preliminary magnitude of 4.4. The center of the shake was reported in the Indian Springs area, which is about 30 miles northwest of Las Vegas. Its depth was reported at about 8.2 miles.

A little more than five minutes later, a 3.1-magnitude aftershock was reported in Indian Springs.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

USGS is asking those who felt the small earthquakes to report on the agency's website.

