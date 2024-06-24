Expand / Collapse search

Preliminary 4.1-magnitude earthquake reported in Kern County

Updated  June 24, 2024 3:53pm PDT
KERN COUNTY, Calif. - A preliminary 4.1-magnitude earthquake was reported in Kern County.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake happened around 3:31 p.m. Monday. The preliminary 4.1-magnitude quake was reported about 15 miles southwest of Lamont, California with a depth of about 7 miles. Lamont is about 70 miles north-northwest of Santa Clarita.

No major damage has been reported as of 3:45 p.m.

USGS is asking those who felt the small earthquakes to report on the agency's website.