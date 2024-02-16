Preliminary 3.6-magnitude earthquake reported in Ontario

A preliminary 3.6-magnitude earthquake was reported in San Bernardino County late Thursday night.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake happened around 7:38 p.m. at about 1.86 miles east-southeast of Ontario, California with a depth of about 8 miles.

Its impact was reported as east as Los Angeles County neighborhoods, including Long Beach, Inglewood and Glendale, and as west as Hemet.

USGS is asking those who felt the earthquake to report on the agency's website.

