Preliminary 3.3-magnitude earthquake reported in Riverside County

By KJ Hiramoto
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A preliminary 3.3-magnitude earthquake was reported in Riverside County Friday night.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake happened at 5:39 p.m. PT about 5 miles north of Cabazon. Its depth was reported at about 7.2 miles, according to the USGS.

The USGS is asking anyone who felt the quake is asked to submit a brief report. You can click here for more information.

