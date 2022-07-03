Powerball ticket worth nearly $400,000 sold at Redondo Beach gas station

A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, in Saturday evening's multi-state Powerball lottery drawing was sold at a gas station in Redondo Beach and is worth $393,664.

Tickets with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, sold in other states are worth either $1 million or $2 million, but California law requires major payoffs of lottery games to be paid on a pari-mutuel basis.

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers and the estimated jackpot for Monday's drawing is expected to grow to $26 million.

The numbers drawn Saturday were 9, 10, 37, 59, 62 and the Powerball number was 26. The jackpot was $20 million.

The drawing was the first since a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in about 293 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.87.

The Powerball game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.