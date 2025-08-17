Powerball ticket worth $80,000 sold in California

The Brief No one got the jackpot in the Saturday, Aug. 16 drawing for the top prize of $565 million. The following were the winning numbers for the Aug. 16 drawing: 23, 40, 49, 65, 69. PB: 23



Feeling lucky? As the nation awaits the winner of the $600 million Powerball lottery jackpot, someone in California may be $80,000 richer.

What we know:

According to California Lottery's website on Saturday night, a ticket worth $80,504 was sold within the state.

This comes as a drawing was held for the then-jackpot of $565 million. Below were the winning numbers for the Aug. 16 drawing – which apparently no one got all six numbers:

23, 40, 49, 65, 69. PB: 23

The drawing for the $600 million jackpot will be held on Monday, August 18 at 8 p.m. PT.

HOW MUCH DO YOU WIN AFTER TAXES?

There are 600 millions reasons to dream, especially what you would do with the jackpot money. However, one thing all lottery winners have to take into account is the fact that their prizes will be taxed.

So how much do you really get after taxes?

It depends on a couple of factors: do you have to pay state taxes where you live? Will you take the lump sum payment or the annuity payout?

According to Mega Millions' website, those electing to take the annuity option get one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments. Powerball follows an identical process for paying out its jackpot winners.

