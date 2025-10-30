Powerball ticket worth $1.8 million sold in California

The Brief A Powerball ticket worth just under $2 million was sold in California. This comes as no one won the Oct. 29 jackpot of $376 million. The winning numbers for the Oct. 29 drawing were the following: 4, 24, 49, 60, 65. PB: 1.



Feeling lucky? As the nation awaits the winner of the $400 million Powerball lottery jackpot, someone in California may be $1.8 million richer.

What we know:

According to California Lottery's website on Wednesday night, a ticket worth $1,840,664 was sold at a Circle K store in El Cajon.

This comes as a drawing was held for the then-jackpot of $376 million. Below were the winning numbers for the Oct. 29 drawing – which apparently no one got all six numbers:

4, 24, 49, 60, 65. PB: 1.

The drawing for the $400 million jackpot will be held on Saturday, November 1 at 8 p.m. PT.

HOW MUCH DO YOU WIN AFTER TAXES?

There are 400 millions of reasons to dream, especially what you would do with the jackpot money. However, one thing all lottery winners have to take into account is the fact that their prizes will be taxed.

So how much do you really get after taxes?

It depends on a couple of factors: do you have to pay state taxes where you live? Will you take the lump sum payment or the annuity payout?

According to Mega Millions' website, those electing to take the annuity option get one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments. Powerball follows an identical process for paying out its jackpot winners.

