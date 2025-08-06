Powerball ticket worth $700,000 sold in California

Feeling lucky? As the nation awaits the winner of the $482 million Powerball lottery jackpot, someone in California may be $700,000 richer.

What we know:

According to California Lottery's website on Wednesday night, a ticket worth $702,747 was sold at Dejacks Country Store in Isleton, an area about 30 miles south of Sacramento.

This comes as a drawing was held for the then-jackpot of $449 million. Below were the winning numbers for the Aug. 6 drawing – which apparently no one got all six numbers:

15, 27, 43, 45, 53. PB: 9.

The drawing for the $482 million jackpot will be held on Saturday, August 9 at 8 p.m. PT.

HOW MUCH DO YOU WIN AFTER TAXES?

There are 482 millions of reasons to dream, especially what you would do with the jackpot money. However, one thing all lottery winners have to take into account is the fact that their prizes will be taxed.

So how much do you really get after taxes?

It depends on a couple of factors: do you have to pay state taxes where you live? Will you take the lump sum payment or the annuity payout?

According to Mega Millions' website, those electing to take the annuity option get one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments. Powerball follows an identical process for paying out its jackpot winners.

RELATED: Powerball payout calculator: How much would you get after taxes if you won?