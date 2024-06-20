Possibly-armed person leads standoff with LA police in Tarzana

article

A standoff is underway involving a possibly armed person and police in Los Angeles Thursday evening.

SkyFOX was over an apartment complex along Etiwanda Avenue in Tarzana where the standoff was taking place.

The possibly-armed person was initially connected to a possible domestic incident, the Los Angeles Police Department said. Officials did not say if there were victims in the alleged domestic incident or if innocement people are in danger from the ongoing standoff.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.