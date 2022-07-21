Possible workplace threat against coworkers leads to stockpile of ghost guns in Apple Valley

An investigation into a threat of workplace violence in Eastvale led to the arrest of a 43-year-old man and the discovery of a large cache of ghost guns in his home, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies responded to a business in the 5000 block of Goodman Way on July 19 to investigate after it was reported that the suspect - 43-year-old Steven Schultz of Apple Valley - made concerning statements of violence to several other employees, officials said.

Schultz was arrested at the business, according to authorities. A search warrant was prepared and conducted on his home, where authorities discovered multiple ghost guns as well as high-capacity magazines and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, officials said.

Photo: Riverside County Sheriff's Department

According to authorities, it is believed Schultz was manufacturing ghost guns at his home.

He has been charged with numerous felony violations including criminal threats and weapons charges. He is being held on $1 million bail.

Anyone with additional information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Cpl. Schofield at the Jurupa Valley Station by calling 951-955-2600.