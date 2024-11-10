Possible street racing crash involving Rolls-Royce in Van Nuys leaves 2 critically injured

The Brief A possible street racing crash in Van Nuys left two people critically injured Friday night. Police said a Mercedes driver was likely racing with a Rolls-Royce driver when the crash happened. One driver has been arrested while another is still on the run.



Two people are critically injured in what's being investigated as a possible street racing crash in Los Angeles' Van Nuys neighborhood, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Authorities said the driver of a Mercedes was likely racing with a Rolls-Royce Driver on Sherman Way Friday night when the crash happened.

Police said the two cars were headed west and driving fast, when the Mercedes hit a Honda that was trying to make a left into a parking lot. The Rolls-Royce veered into oncoming lanes, the LAPD said, in an effort to avoid hitting the Honda too. But, they drove into oncoming traffic, and hit a Chevy, before their car came to rest at the curb.

The Mercedes driver was arrested, authorities said, but the driver of the Rolls-Royce ran away from the scene and has not been arrested.

A suspect description was not immediately released.

The two people critically injured are residents of Panorama City. The driver of the Mercedes also had minor injuries. Paramedics took him to the hospital, where officers arrested him on suspicion of reckless driving.

Officers are still looking for the Rolls-Royce driver. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the LAPD at 818-644-8114.