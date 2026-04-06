Man arrested in Sun Valley for gun, fireworks possession: LAPD

The Brief A man was arrested Monday for weapons possession and allegedly transporting illegal fireworks in Sun Valley. The incident began as a traffic stop. The investigation shifted to an officer-involved shooting of a nursing pit bull living in a nearby RV encampment after the dog reportedly charged an officer.



A man was arrested Monday following a complex overnight incident involving a suspected explosive device and an officer-involved shooting of a dog in Sun Valley. Officials later clarified reports of a possible improvised explosive device (IED) were not accurate.

What we know:

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said the incident began just before 1 a.m. Monday when officers conducted a traffic stop on a white car. During the stop, officers discovered a black plastic bag containing illegal fireworks.

Police placed the bag in the middle of Telfair Avenue and shut down the street between Penrose and Tuxford streets. During the investigation in the industrial area, which serves as a large encampment for people living in cars, RVs, and tents, an officer had a confrontation with a pit bull living in one of the RVs. This confrontation resulted in the officer shooting and killing the animal.

The officer was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

What they're saying:

The owner of the dog explained the dog was nursing a litter at the time.

"I told him my boyfriend's gonna have a hard time because he has four puppies, the baby, and then my dog, the mom, and then that's the one that the cop shot for I don't know what reason," the owner stated. "He said she was just in the wagon feeding her puppies, and I guess she tried to charge at the cop, I guess."