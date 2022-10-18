Suspected human remains found in pipe near 55 Freeway in Costa Mesa

article

A blocked pipe at the 55 Freeway at Baker Street in Costa Mesa may have human remains in it, officials said Tuesday as efforts were underway to clear the pipe.

Caltrans and California Highway Patrol officials became aware of the blockage at Baker Street on Monday and requested that Orange County Sheriff's Department's coroner's officials were on hand when the pipe was flushed Tuesday, according to Orange County sheriff's Sgt. Scott Steinle.

Work on clearing the obstruction began at 8 a.m., Steinle said. Until the blockage is cleared authorities will not be certain whether it is human remains, he added.