Possible human remains found after shed fire in Victorville

The Brief Officials believe they have found human remains in a backyard in Victorville. Two jawbones were found in the remains of a burned-out shed. Deputies investigated the rest of the yard, and found more bones they also believe to be human.



San Bernardino County deputies are investigating after they found bones in a Victorville backyard this week that could be human.

What we know:

It all started on May 27, just before 5:30 p.m. at a home on Chia Court. When deputies got there, they found a shed on fire in the backyard. Firefighters got there next and were able to put out the fire.

Once the fire was out, crews investigated the shed, and found two jawbones. Deputies believe they may be human mandibles.

That led investigators to check out the rest of the area, where they found more bones. They sent the bone to the Coroner's Office.

What's next:

The Coroner will inspect all the bones and figure out which, if any, are human. Then, if any are found to be human, the Coroner's Office will then try and determine whose bones they are.

Deputies are still investigating the case. Anyone with information should call the SBSD's Specialized Investigations Division at 909-890-4904.