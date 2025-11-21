Cargo ship catches fire at Port of LA

Crews are working to extinguish flames after a cargo ship caught fire Friday night at the Port of LA in San Pedro.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the fire was observed on several levels of the ship. As of 8 p.m., LAFD said 15 crew members were safely removed from the ship, while two are confirmed still onboard and six are currently unaccounted for. 23 crew members were on board the docked ship.

Hazmat crews are monitoring air quality as hazardous materials have been identified. According to LAFD, crew members are attempting to assist firefighters with complicated access issues below deck.

In a statement, at 7:58pm, an explosion was noted mid-deck that affected power including lights and crane operations on the ship.

No injuries have been reported.