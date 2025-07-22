1 wounded, 1 detained in 60 Freeway shooting in Pomona
POMONA, Calif. - One person is recovering at the hospital after they were shot on the 60 Freeway in Pomona on Monday night.
What we know:
Officers with the California Highway Patrol were called to an area near the 60 Freeway and the Gary Avenue off-ramp around 8:30 p.m.
Arriving CHP officers found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to their upper body, and they were taken to area hospital.
One person was detained at the scene in connection with the shooting, a CHP official said.
The CHP issued a SigAlert for the closure of the eastbound Pomona Freeway in the vicinity of the shooting and the Garey Avenue off-ramp for an unknown duration while officers investigated the shooting.
What we don't know:
The victim's condition, name, age, and gender were not released.
Details about the person detained were not provided.
