1 wounded, 1 detained in 60 Freeway shooting in Pomona

The Brief One person was hospitalized after being shot on the 60 Freeway Monday night. The shooting happened near the Garey Avenue off-ramp. One person was detained in connection with the investigation.



One person is recovering at the hospital after they were shot on the 60 Freeway in Pomona on Monday night.

What we know:

Officers with the California Highway Patrol were called to an area near the 60 Freeway and the Gary Avenue off-ramp around 8:30 p.m.

Arriving CHP officers found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to their upper body, and they were taken to area hospital.

One person was detained at the scene in connection with the shooting, a CHP official said.

The CHP issued a SigAlert for the closure of the eastbound Pomona Freeway in the vicinity of the shooting and the Garey Avenue off-ramp for an unknown duration while officers investigated the shooting.

What we don't know:

The victim's condition, name, age, and gender were not released.

Details about the person detained were not provided.