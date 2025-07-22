Expand / Collapse search

1 wounded, 1 detained in 60 Freeway shooting in Pomona

Published  July 22, 2025 8:15am PDT
Investigators said the victim was shot in the chest.

The Brief

    • One person was hospitalized after being shot on the 60 Freeway Monday night.
    • The shooting happened near the Garey Avenue off-ramp.
    • One person was detained in connection with the investigation. 

POMONA, Calif. - One person is recovering at the hospital after they were shot on the 60 Freeway in Pomona on Monday night. 

What we know:

Officers with the California Highway Patrol were called to an area near the 60 Freeway and the Gary Avenue off-ramp around 8:30 p.m. 

Arriving CHP officers found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to their upper body, and they were taken to area hospital.

One person was detained at the scene in connection with the shooting, a CHP official said. 

The CHP issued a SigAlert for the closure of the eastbound Pomona Freeway in the vicinity of the shooting and the Garey Avenue off-ramp for an unknown duration while officers investigated the shooting.

What we don't know:

The victim's condition, name, age, and gender were not released.

Details about the person detained were not provided. 

The Source: Information provided by City News Service and the California Highway Patrol. 

