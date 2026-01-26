Fatal crash on 60 Freeway in Pomona triggers major traffic delays

The Brief At least one person was killed Monday morning after a vehicle overturned and struck a guardrail on the eastbound 60 Freeway in Pomona. A SigAlert was issued just before 9 a.m., closing all eastbound lanes at Garey Avenue except for the HOV lane. The victim's identity and the cause of the crash have not yet been released.



At least one person is dead following a rollover collision on the 60 Freeway in Pomona early Monday morning.

The crash, which involved a vehicle hitting a guardrail, resulted in a significant SigAlert that disrupted the morning commute for thousands of drivers.

What we know:

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) responded to the eastbound side of the freeway at Garey Avenue just after 8 a.m. That's where officers found a car that had overturned and collided with a guardrail, officials said.

The CHP confirmed at least one person died.

A Sigalert was issued around 8:50 a.m., shutting down all eastbound lanes except for the carpool lane.

What we don't know:

The identity of the person killed has not been released.

Officials have also not yet provided information regarding the make and model of the vehicle involved or whether any other individuals were injured.

The specific factors that caused the driver to lose control and strike the guardrail remain under investigation.

What's next:

The SigAlert is expected to remain in place until the preliminary investigation is completed and the vehicle is removed from the roadway.

Commuters are advised to seek alternate routes, such as the 10 or 210 freeways, to avoid the congestion at Garey Avenue.

Further updates regarding the victim’s identity will be released by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office following family notification.