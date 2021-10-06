Police searching for suspect caught on video sexually assaulting homeless woman in Van Nuys

The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for the suspect who was caught on security video attempting to sexually assault a homeless woman in Van Nuys.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. on September 15 near the intersection of Sepulveda Blvd. and Erwin St.

The woman was sleeping when a man walked up to her, woke her up and exposed himself to her.

Video shows the woman pushing him away; she grabs a cellphone, presumably to call for help. The man was then seen attempting to grab her feet but the woman kicks back and throws at bucket at him.

The suspect then walks away; however, he returns minutes later… this time without his pants or shoes and again exposes himself.

The woman managed to get away. Police say she was taken to a hospital and later released. Police are now searching for the suspect who appears to be in his 20’s with a cross tattoo on the back of his neck and has a tattoo sleeve.

Leon Tuberman who owns the Barn Furniture says he knew the woman only as Sadie.

"She was always very nice. I would greet her. I would often park right in front here," Tuberman told FOX 11. "He’s a monster. To take advantage of someone like that, but the world is filled with monsters these days."

Anyone with information is urged to contact the LAPD. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

