Police searching for 68-year-old man suffering from dementia, schizophrenia reported missing in Carson

Authorities are searching for a missing 68-year-old man suffering from dementia and schizophrenia who was last seen in Carson on Monday.

Camilo Canul Pech was last seen in the 300 block of East Carson Street at about 11 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Pech was last seen wearing a red and white striped shirt and black pants, authorities said.

Pech is Hispanic and is 4 feet, 9 inches tall. He weighs about 124 pounds.

Pech has gray/brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500 or 911. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

City News Service contributed to this report

