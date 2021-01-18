Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from MON 10:00 PM PST until TUE 10:00 PM PST, Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles County Mountains / Angeles National Forest, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Orange County Inland, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys - The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the Cleveland National Forest, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County Coast, Ventura County coastal valleys, Ventura County Interior Valleys
4
High Wind Warning
from TUE 4:00 AM PST until WED 4:00 AM PST, Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Ventura County Coast, Ventura County coastal valleys
High Wind Warning
from TUE 1:00 AM PST until WED 4:00 AM PST, Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County Mountains
High Wind Warning
from TUE 1:00 AM PST until WED 10:00 PM PST, Orange County Coastal, Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills

Police searching for 68-year-old man suffering from dementia, schizophrenia reported missing in Carson

Published 
Updated 56 mins ago
Missing Persons
FOX 11

CARSON, Calif. - Authorities are searching for a missing 68-year-old man suffering from dementia and schizophrenia who was last seen in Carson on Monday.

Camilo Canul Pech was last seen in the 300 block of East Carson Street at about 11 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.  

Pech was last seen wearing a red and white striped shirt and black pants, authorities said.

Pech is Hispanic and is 4 feet, 9 inches tall. He weighs about 124 pounds.

Pech has gray/brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500 or 911. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

City News Service contributed to this report

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.